L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

|Los Angeles
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|13
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Schoop 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Gosselin 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Candelario 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|4
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lagares lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Adell rf
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Short ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Marsh cf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|006
|131
|—
|13
|Detroit
|250
|210
|000
|—
|10
E_Gosselin (4), Garneau (1). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Walsh (24), J.Iglesias (21), Cabrera (10), Reyes (6), Grossman (17), Schoop (22). 3B_Marsh 2 (2). HR_Stassi (11), Gosselin (5), Short (6), Candelario (10), W.Castro (9). SB_Grossman (14), J.Iglesias (5). SF_Ohtani (2).
|Los Angeles
|Quintana
|1
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|0
|1
|Slegers
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayers W,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren S,1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|Manning
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Holland
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Funkhouser H,6
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fulmer L,5-5 BS,7-10
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Krol
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Fulmer pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Slegers (Cameron).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:58. A_20,847 (41,083).
