L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 5:24 pm
Los Angeles Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 16 13 Totals 41 10 14 10
Ohtani dh 3 2 2 1 Grossman lf 4 2 2 0
Fletcher 2b 6 1 2 0 Schoop 1b 5 2 3 1
Gosselin 3b 6 2 3 2 Candelario 3b 5 3 3 2
Walsh 1b 4 1 3 2 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 4
Upton lf 4 0 0 1 Cameron cf 4 0 0 1
Lagares lf 0 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 5 1 1 1
Adell rf 5 2 0 1 Short ss 5 1 1 1
Marsh cf 5 2 3 3 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 5 2 2 3 Garneau c 4 1 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0
Los Angeles 020 006 131 13
Detroit 250 210 000 10

E_Gosselin (4), Garneau (1). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Walsh (24), J.Iglesias (21), Cabrera (10), Reyes (6), Grossman (17), Schoop (22). 3B_Marsh 2 (2). HR_Stassi (11), Gosselin (5), Short (6), Candelario (10), W.Castro (9). SB_Grossman (14), J.Iglesias (5). SF_Ohtani (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Quintana 1 1-3 7 6 5 0 1
Slegers 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 2
Wantz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Mayers W,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Warren S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Manning 4 2-3 5 2 2 4 4
Holland 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Jiménez 0 1 3 3 2 0
Funkhouser H,6 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Fulmer L,5-5 BS,7-10 1 3 3 3 1 1
Krol 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1

Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Fulmer pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Slegers (Cameron).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:58. A_20,847 (41,083).

