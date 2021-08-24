L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

Los Angeles Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 47 14 19 14 Totals 41 8 13 8 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 6 0 2 2 Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2 Gosselin 3b 5 2 2 0 Mancini dh 4 2 1 0 Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Santander rf 5 3 4 3 Walsh 1b 5 2 2 0 Hays lf 5 1 1 0 J.Iglesias ss 5 3 2 2 Urías 3b-ss 4 0 2 3 Stassi c 5 1 2 1 Severino c 5 0 1 0 Marsh cf 6 2 4 2 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 Adell lf 5 2 2 4 Mateo ss 2 0 2 0 Lagares rf 5 2 2 3 Gutierrez 3b 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 053 500 010 — 14 Baltimore 101 033 000 — 8

E_Stassi (3), Jones (1), Mullins (5). DP_Los Angeles 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (22), Stassi (8), Santander 2 (21), Urías (11), Hays (17), Severino (12). 3B_Adell (1). HR_Lagares (3), Mountcastle 2 (23), Santander (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bundy 1 1-3 1 1 1 3 3 Guerra W,4-2 2 2-3 7 4 4 0 4 Wantz 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 4 Warren 1 1 0 0 1 3 Cishek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 R.Iglesias 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Watkins L,2-6 2 7 8 8 0 3 Wade 1 1-3 6 5 5 2 0 Abad 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 Diplán 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2

Warren pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Watkins pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Bundy (Jones), Watkins (Stassi). WP_Watkins.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:50. A_8,781 (45,971).

