L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|47
|14
|19
|14
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|8
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gosselin 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Walsh 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|3
|2
|2
|
|Urías 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|6
|2
|4
|2
|
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|053
|500
|010
|—
|14
|Baltimore
|101
|033
|000
|—
|8
E_Stassi (3), Jones (1), Mullins (5). DP_Los Angeles 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (22), Stassi (8), Santander 2 (21), Urías (11), Hays (17), Severino (12). 3B_Adell (1). HR_Lagares (3), Mountcastle 2 (23), Santander (13).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Guerra W,4-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cishek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R.Iglesias
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins L,2-6
|2
|
|7
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Wade
|1
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Abad
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Diplán
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Warren pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Watkins pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Bundy (Jones), Watkins (Stassi). WP_Watkins.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:50. A_8,781 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments