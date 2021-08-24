L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 14 19 14 4 10 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 2 2 .270 Fletcher 2b 6 0 2 2 0 0 .298 Gosselin 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .280 Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Walsh 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .264 J.Iglesias ss 5 3 2 2 1 1 .261 Stassi c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .271 Marsh cf 6 2 4 2 0 1 .250 Adell lf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .213 Lagares rf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .239

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 8 13 8 4 16 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .306 Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .264 Mancini dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .256 Santander rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .250 Hays lf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .234 Urías 3b-ss 4 0 2 3 1 2 .272 Severino c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .233 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Mateo ss 2 0 2 0 1 0 .356 Gutierrez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206

Los Angeles 053 500 010_14 19 1 Baltimore 101 033 000_8 13 2

E_Stassi (3), Jones (1), Mullins (5). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (22), Stassi (8), Santander 2 (21), Urías (11), Hays (17), Severino (12). 3B_Adell (1). HR_Lagares (3), off Watkins; Mountcastle (22), off Bundy; Mountcastle (23), off Wantz; Santander (13), off Wantz. RBIs_Marsh 2 (8), Adell 4 (16), Lagares 3 (28), J.Iglesias 2 (41), Stassi (29), Fletcher 2 (42), Mountcastle 2 (67), Urías 3 (31), Santander 3 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher 3, Gosselin, Mayfield); Baltimore 6 (Hays, Mountcastle 2, Severino, Mullins, Jones). RISP_Los Angeles 11 for 19; Baltimore 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lagares, Santander. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 1 1-3 1 1 1 3 3 46 6.06 Guerra, W, 4-2 2 2-3 7 4 4 0 4 52 6.02 Wantz 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 4 28 4.66 Warren 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 1.69 Cishek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.31 R.Iglesias 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.84

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins, L, 2-6 2 7 8 8 0 3 47 7.07 Wade 1 1-3 6 5 5 2 0 40 11.42 Abad 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 42 9.00 Diplán 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 22 0.73 Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 5.36

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-0, Wantz 1-0, Cishek 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-0, Wade 3-2, Abad 2-1, Diplán 1-0. IBB_off Wade (Ohtani). HBP_Bundy (Jones), Watkins (Stassi). WP_Watkins.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:50. A_8,781 (45,971).

