L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|14
|19
|14
|4
|10
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.270
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Gosselin 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Mayfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Walsh 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.261
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Marsh cf
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Adell lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.213
|Lagares rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|8
|4
|16
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Santander rf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.234
|Urías 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.272
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Los Angeles
|053
|500
|010_14
|19
|1
|Baltimore
|101
|033
|000_8
|13
|2
E_Stassi (3), Jones (1), Mullins (5). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (22), Stassi (8), Santander 2 (21), Urías (11), Hays (17), Severino (12). 3B_Adell (1). HR_Lagares (3), off Watkins; Mountcastle (22), off Bundy; Mountcastle (23), off Wantz; Santander (13), off Wantz. RBIs_Marsh 2 (8), Adell 4 (16), Lagares 3 (28), J.Iglesias 2 (41), Stassi (29), Fletcher 2 (42), Mountcastle 2 (67), Urías 3 (31), Santander 3 (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher 3, Gosselin, Mayfield); Baltimore 6 (Hays, Mountcastle 2, Severino, Mullins, Jones). RISP_Los Angeles 11 for 19; Baltimore 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lagares, Santander. GIDP_Stassi.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|46
|6.06
|Guerra, W, 4-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|52
|6.02
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|28
|4.66
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|1.69
|Cishek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.31
|R.Iglesias
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.84
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 2-6
|2
|
|7
|8
|8
|0
|3
|47
|7.07
|Wade
|1
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|0
|40
|11.42
|Abad
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|9.00
|Diplán
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|0.73
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.36
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-0, Wantz 1-0, Cishek 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-0, Wade 3-2, Abad 2-1, Diplán 1-0. IBB_off Wade (Ohtani). HBP_Bundy (Jones), Watkins (Stassi). WP_Watkins.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:50. A_8,781 (45,971).
