Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 11:11 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 14 19 14 4 10
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 2 2 .270
Fletcher 2b 6 0 2 2 0 0 .298
Gosselin 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .280
Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Walsh 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .264
J.Iglesias ss 5 3 2 2 1 1 .261
Stassi c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .271
Marsh cf 6 2 4 2 0 1 .250
Adell lf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .213
Lagares rf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .239
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 13 8 4 16
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .306
Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .264
Mancini dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .256
Santander rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .250
Hays lf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .234
Urías 3b-ss 4 0 2 3 1 2 .272
Severino c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Mateo ss 2 0 2 0 1 0 .356
Gutierrez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Los Angeles 053 500 010_14 19 1
Baltimore 101 033 000_8 13 2

E_Stassi (3), Jones (1), Mullins (5). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Baltimore 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (22), Stassi (8), Santander 2 (21), Urías (11), Hays (17), Severino (12). 3B_Adell (1). HR_Lagares (3), off Watkins; Mountcastle (22), off Bundy; Mountcastle (23), off Wantz; Santander (13), off Wantz. RBIs_Marsh 2 (8), Adell 4 (16), Lagares 3 (28), J.Iglesias 2 (41), Stassi (29), Fletcher 2 (42), Mountcastle 2 (67), Urías 3 (31), Santander 3 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher 3, Gosselin, Mayfield); Baltimore 6 (Hays, Mountcastle 2, Severino, Mullins, Jones). RISP_Los Angeles 11 for 19; Baltimore 3 for 10.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners moved up_Lagares, Santander. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Jones, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 1 1-3 1 1 1 3 3 46 6.06
Guerra, W, 4-2 2 2-3 7 4 4 0 4 52 6.02
Wantz 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 4 28 4.66
Warren 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 1.69
Cishek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.31
R.Iglesias 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.84
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins, L, 2-6 2 7 8 8 0 3 47 7.07
Wade 1 1-3 6 5 5 2 0 40 11.42
Abad 3 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 42 9.00
Diplán 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 22 0.73
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 5.36

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-0, Wantz 1-0, Cishek 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-0, Wade 3-2, Abad 2-1, Diplán 1-0. IBB_off Wade (Ohtani). HBP_Bundy (Jones), Watkins (Stassi). WP_Watkins.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:50. A_8,781 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore