Sports News

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 12:58 am
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 3 8 3
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0
Brantley dh 4 1 2 1 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0 Gosselin 3b 4 2 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 0 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0
Meyers rf 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 4 0 2 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 1
Castro ph 1 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Mayfield ss-3b 2 1 1 0
Houston 001 000 000 1
Los Angeles 000 011 01x 3

DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR_Brantley (8), Gosselin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. L,9-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 8
Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Javier 2 2 1 1 0 4
Los Angeles
Detmers W,1-2 6 3 1 1 2 6
Warren H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Quintana H,3 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias S,26-31 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:02. A_19,281 (45,517).

Sports News

