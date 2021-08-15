L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mayfield ss-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|01x
|—
|3
DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR_Brantley (8), Gosselin (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. L,9-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Stanek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javier
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers W,1-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Warren H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quintana H,3
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglesias S,26-31
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP_McCullers Jr..
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:02. A_19,281 (45,517).
