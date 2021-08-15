L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 3 8 3 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0 Brantley dh 4 1 2 1 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0 Gosselin 3b 4 2 2 1 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 0 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0 Meyers rf 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 4 0 2 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Castro ph 1 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Mayfield ss-3b 2 1 1 0

Houston 001 000 000 — 1 Los Angeles 000 011 01x — 3

DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR_Brantley (8), Gosselin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. L,9-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 8 Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Javier 2 2 1 1 0 4

Los Angeles Detmers W,1-2 6 3 1 1 2 6 Warren H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Quintana H,3 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 R.Iglesias S,26-31 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:02. A_19,281 (45,517).

