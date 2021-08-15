L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 3 10 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Brantley dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .332 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .318 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .254 Meyers rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .278 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .179 a-Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .195

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 1 12 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .271 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .302 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Gosselin 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .272 J.Iglesias ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Marsh cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .209 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Mayfield ss-3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .227

Houston 001 000 000_1 8 0 Los Angeles 000 011 01x_3 8 0

a-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR_Brantley (8), off Detmers; Gosselin (4), off Javier. RBIs_Brantley (39), Fletcher (39), Adell (6), Gosselin (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Meyers 2, Altuve 3, Gurriel); Los Angeles 4 (Gosselin, Ohtani 2, Walsh). RISP_Houston 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Fletcher 2. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Fletcher, Walsh).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., L, 9-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 8 108 3.22 Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.62 Javier 2 2 1 1 0 4 36 2.87

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers, W, 1-2 6 3 1 1 2 6 87 7.04 Warren, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.79 Quintana, H, 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 5 6.12 R.Iglesias, S, 26-31 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 28 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP_McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:02. A_19,281 (45,517).

