L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|3
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.332
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Meyers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|1
|12
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|J.Iglesias ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Lagares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Adell rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Mayfield ss-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Houston
|001
|000
|000_1
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|01x_3
|8
|0
a-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alvarez (23), Castro (6), Gosselin (10). HR_Brantley (8), off Detmers; Gosselin (4), off Javier. RBIs_Brantley (39), Fletcher (39), Adell (6), Gosselin (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Meyers 2, Altuve 3, Gurriel); Los Angeles 4 (Gosselin, Ohtani 2, Walsh). RISP_Houston 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Fletcher 2. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 9-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|108
|3.22
|Stanek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.62
|Javier
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|36
|2.87
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 1-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|87
|7.04
|Warren, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.79
|Quintana, H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.12
|R.Iglesias, S, 26-31
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, R.Iglesias 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Adell). WP_McCullers Jr..
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:02. A_19,281 (45,517).
