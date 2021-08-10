L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 6 8 4 Totals 28 3 9 3 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 2 Semien 2b 4 1 3 1 J.Iglesias ss 2 2 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 1 2 2 Hernández dh 3 1 2 1 Marsh cf 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 Adell rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Valera 3b 3 0 2 0 Lagares cf-lf 2 1 1 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 002 022 0 — 6 Toronto 001 020 0 — 3

E_Semien (5), Guerrero Jr. (6). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 7. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Semien 2 (32). 3B_Dickerson (1). SB_Fletcher (10), Semien (12), Upton (4), Ohtani (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Rodriguez 4 6 1 1 2 2 Warren 1 3 2 2 0 2 Guerra W,3-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 R.Iglesias S,25-30 1 0 0 0 0 2

Toronto Matz L,9-7 4 2-3 6 4 2 3 5 Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 0 Dolis 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thornton pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:43. A_3,656 (45,517).

