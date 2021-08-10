L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3

|Los Angeles
|Toronto
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|4
|Totals
|28
|3
|9
|3
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|J.Iglesias ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hernández dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Adell rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Valera 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lagares cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|022
|0
|—
|6
|Toronto
|001
|020
|0
|—
|3
E_Semien (5), Guerrero Jr. (6). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 7. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Semien 2 (32). 3B_Dickerson (1). SB_Fletcher (10), Semien (12), Upton (4), Ohtani (16).
|Los Angeles
|Rodriguez
|4
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Warren
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Guerra W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R.Iglesias S,25-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Matz L,9-7
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dolis
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thornton pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:43. A_3,656 (45,517).
