Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 6 8 4 Totals 28 3 9 3
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 3 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Gosselin 1b 4 1 2 2 Semien 2b 4 1 3 1
J.Iglesias ss 2 2 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Upton lf 4 1 2 2 Hernández dh 3 1 2 1
Marsh cf 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1
Adell rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0
Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Valera 3b 3 0 2 0
Lagares cf-lf 2 1 1 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 002 022 0 6
Toronto 001 020 0 3

E_Semien (5), Guerrero Jr. (6). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 7. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Semien 2 (32). 3B_Dickerson (1). SB_Fletcher (10), Semien (12), Upton (4), Ohtani (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Rodriguez 4 6 1 1 2 2
Warren 1 3 2 2 0 2
Guerra W,3-2 1 0 0 0 1 0
R.Iglesias S,25-30 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Matz L,9-7 4 2-3 6 4 2 3 5
Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 0
Dolis 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thornton pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Junior Valentine.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

T_2:43. A_3,656 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving