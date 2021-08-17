Trending:
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:55 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 34 2 7 2
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 1 1
Fletcher 2b 6 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1
Walsh 1b 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 5 0 2 1 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 1 H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0
Adell lf 5 1 1 4 W.Castro lf 4 0 1 0
Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 Greiner c 3 2 2 0
Lagares rf 5 1 2 0 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0
Los Angeles 101 000 006 8
Detroit 001 010 000 2

E_Schoop (9). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B_Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR_Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB_Ohtani (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy 4 2-3 3 2 2 2 3
Warren 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mayers W,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 4
Detroit
Mize 4 4 2 2 4 4
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Soto L,4-3 2-3 4 6 5 2 1
Krol 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Mize, Funkhouser.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:30. A_24,714 (41,083).

