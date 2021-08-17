L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|006
|—
|8
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Schoop (9). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B_Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR_Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB_Ohtani (18).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayers W,3-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto L,4-3
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Krol
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Mize, Funkhouser.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:30. A_24,714 (41,083).
