L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

Los Angeles Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 34 2 7 2 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 1 1 Fletcher 2b 6 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1 Walsh 1b 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 5 0 2 1 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 1 H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 Adell lf 5 1 1 4 W.Castro lf 4 0 1 0 Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 Greiner c 3 2 2 0 Lagares rf 5 1 2 0 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0

Los Angeles 101 000 006 — 8 Detroit 001 010 000 — 2

E_Schoop (9). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Detroit 9. 2B_Suzuki (6), Marsh (6), Lagares (18), Greiner (4). HR_Adell (1), Suzuki (4). SB_Ohtani (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bundy 4 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 Warren 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1 Mayers W,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 4

Detroit Mize 4 4 2 2 4 4 Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 1 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 1 2 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2 Soto L,4-3 2-3 4 6 5 2 1 Krol 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Mize, Funkhouser.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:30. A_24,714 (41,083).

