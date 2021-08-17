L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 0 5 10 Park ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .256 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .309 Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .203 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .208 Brault p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Difo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .120

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 5 2 2 7 T.Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Muncy 2b-1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .274 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Seager ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Taylor cf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .280 McKinney rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .175 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Bellinger ph-1b-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .181

Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 5 0 Los Angeles 000 000 11x_2 5 1

a-lined out for Vesia in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Mears in the 7th. c-struck out for Treinen in the 8th. d-doubled for Shreve in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Tsutsugo (1), T.Turner (4). HR_McKinney (1), off Banda; Muncy (26), off Shreve. RBIs_McKinney (5), Muncy (70). S_Brault, Difo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Brault 2, Moran 3, Reynolds, Hayes); Los Angeles 2 (Pollock 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Park. GIDP_Pujols.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Moran).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brault 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 76 1.84 Mears 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.35 Banda, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 2.08 Shreve, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 2.95

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bruihl 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Jackson 4 2 0 0 4 5 71 0.00 Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70 Graterol 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 20 4.11 Treinen, W, 3-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.92 Jansen, S, 24-29 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.85

Inherited runners-scored_Mears 2-0, Treinen 3-0. IBB_off Graterol (Reynolds). HBP_Brault (Muncy), Graterol (Polanco), Shreve (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Bacon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:50. A_48,005 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.