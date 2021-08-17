L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|5
|10
|
|Park ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Brault p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Muncy 2b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Seager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Taylor cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bellinger ph-1b-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|11x_2
|5
|1
a-lined out for Vesia in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Mears in the 7th. c-struck out for Treinen in the 8th. d-doubled for Shreve in the 9th.
E_Bellinger (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Tsutsugo (1), T.Turner (4). HR_McKinney (1), off Banda; Muncy (26), off Shreve. RBIs_McKinney (5), Muncy (70). S_Brault, Difo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Brault 2, Moran 3, Reynolds, Hayes); Los Angeles 2 (Pollock 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Park. GIDP_Pujols.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Moran).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|76
|1.84
|Mears
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4.35
|Banda, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.08
|Shreve, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.95
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bruihl
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Jackson
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|71
|0.00
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Graterol
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.11
|Treinen, W, 3-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.92
|Jansen, S, 24-29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.85
Inherited runners-scored_Mears 2-0, Treinen 3-0. IBB_off Graterol (Reynolds). HBP_Brault (Muncy), Graterol (Polanco), Shreve (J.Turner).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Bacon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:50. A_48,005 (56,000).
