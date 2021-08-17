Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 1:14 am
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 0 5 10
Park ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .256
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .309
Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Polanco rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .203
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .208
Brault p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Difo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .120
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 5 2 2 7
T.Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Muncy 2b-1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .274
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Seager ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
J.Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Taylor cf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .280
McKinney rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .175
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bellinger ph-1b-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 5 0
Los Angeles 000 000 11x_2 5 1

a-lined out for Vesia in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Mears in the 7th. c-struck out for Treinen in the 8th. d-doubled for Shreve in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Tsutsugo (1), T.Turner (4). HR_McKinney (1), off Banda; Muncy (26), off Shreve. RBIs_McKinney (5), Muncy (70). S_Brault, Difo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Brault 2, Moran 3, Reynolds, Hayes); Los Angeles 2 (Pollock 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Park. GIDP_Pujols.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Moran).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 76 1.84
Mears 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.35
Banda, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 2.08
Shreve, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 2.95
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bruihl 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Jackson 4 2 0 0 4 5 71 0.00
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Graterol 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 20 4.11
Treinen, W, 3-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.92
Jansen, S, 24-29 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.85

Inherited runners-scored_Mears 2-0, Treinen 3-0. IBB_off Graterol (Reynolds). HBP_Brault (Muncy), Graterol (Polanco), Shreve (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Bacon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:50. A_48,005 (56,000).

