L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

New York Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 6 4 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 2 1 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 J.Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 3 1 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 W.Smith c 3 1 1 0 D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 1 Villar ss 2 0 0 0 Taylor rf 2 1 1 1 Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Walker p 2 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips p 1 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0 González p 0 0 0 0 McKinney ph 1 1 1 1 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0

New York 000 100 000 — 1 Los Angeles 020 020 00x — 4

E_Davis (4). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). SB_T.Turner (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Walker L,7-8 6 6 4 4 1 4 Williams 2 0 0 0 1 2

Los Angeles Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 Phillips W,1-0 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 González H,17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bickford H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2 Graterol H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Vesia H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Graterol (Villar), Williams (J.Turner). WP_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:46. A_42,133 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.