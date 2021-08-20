L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Villar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|00x
|—
|4
E_Davis (4). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). SB_T.Turner (24).
|New York
|Walker L,7-8
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Williams
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|González H,17
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,4-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Graterol (Villar), Williams (J.Turner). WP_Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:46. A_42,133 (56,000).
