L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 1:13 am
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 6 4
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 2 1
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 J.Turner 3b 3 0 1 0
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 3 1 0 0
Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 W.Smith c 3 1 1 0
D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 1
Villar ss 2 0 0 0 Taylor rf 2 1 1 1
Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0
Walker p 2 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips p 1 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 González p 0 0 0 0
McKinney ph 1 1 1 1
Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Vesia p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 100 000 1
Los Angeles 020 020 00x 4

E_Davis (4). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). SB_T.Turner (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker L,7-8 6 6 4 4 1 4
Williams 2 0 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1
Phillips W,1-0 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
González H,17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bickford H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Graterol H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vesia H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Graterol (Villar), Williams (J.Turner). WP_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:46. A_42,133 (56,000).

