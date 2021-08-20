L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 0 8 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .295 D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Villar ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .026 b-Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 6 4 2 6 T.Turner 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 J.Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Seager ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282 W.Smith c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Pollock lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306 Taylor rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .279 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Phillips p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-McKinney ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .205 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York 000 100 000_1 6 1 Los Angeles 020 020 00x_4 6 0

a-doubled for González in the 5th. b-grounded out for Walker in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 7th.

E_Davis (4). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). RBIs_Davis (17), Pollock (51), Taylor (64), McKinney (26), T.Turner (53). SB_T.Turner (24). CS_T.Turner (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (D.Smith, Nimmo, Blankenhorn); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Walker, Pollock, Taylor, Bellinger. LIDP_D.Smith. GIDP_Seager.

DP_New York 1 (Villar, Alonso); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Seager, T.Turner).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 7-8 6 6 4 4 1 4 99 3.86 Williams 2 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.71

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.61 Phillips, W, 1-0 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 39 3.86 González, H, 17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.63 Bickford, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.39 Graterol, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.41 Vesia, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.60 Treinen, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.84

Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0. HBP_Graterol (Villar), Williams (J.Turner). WP_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:46. A_42,133 (56,000).

