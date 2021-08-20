L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|D.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Villar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.026
|b-Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|2
|6
|
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Taylor rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phillips p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-doubled for González in the 5th. b-grounded out for Walker in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 7th.
E_Davis (4). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). RBIs_Davis (17), Pollock (51), Taylor (64), McKinney (26), T.Turner (53). SB_T.Turner (24). CS_T.Turner (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (D.Smith, Nimmo, Blankenhorn); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Walker, Pollock, Taylor, Bellinger. LIDP_D.Smith. GIDP_Seager.
DP_New York 1 (Villar, Alonso); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Seager, T.Turner).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 7-8
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|99
|3.86
|Williams
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.61
|Phillips, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|3.86
|González, H, 17
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.63
|Bickford, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.39
|Graterol, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.41
|Vesia, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.60
|Treinen, S, 4-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0. HBP_Graterol (Villar), Williams (J.Turner). WP_Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:46. A_42,133 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments