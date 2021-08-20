Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 1:13 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 8
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .295
D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Villar ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .026
b-Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 6 4 2 6
T.Turner 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
J.Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Seager ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282
W.Smith c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Pollock lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306
Taylor rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .279
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-McKinney ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .205
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 100 000_1 6 1
Los Angeles 020 020 00x_4 6 0

a-doubled for González in the 5th. b-grounded out for Walker in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 7th.

E_Davis (4). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Davis (10), W.Smith (15), McKinney (11). RBIs_Davis (17), Pollock (51), Taylor (64), McKinney (26), T.Turner (53). SB_T.Turner (24). CS_T.Turner (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (D.Smith, Nimmo, Blankenhorn); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Walker, Pollock, Taylor, Bellinger. LIDP_D.Smith. GIDP_Seager.

DP_New York 1 (Villar, Alonso); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Seager, T.Turner).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 7-8 6 6 4 4 1 4 99 3.86
Williams 2 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.71
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.61
Phillips, W, 1-0 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 39 3.86
González, H, 17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.63
Bickford, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.39
Graterol, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.41
Vesia, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.60
Treinen, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.84

Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0. HBP_Graterol (Villar), Williams (J.Turner). WP_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:46. A_42,133 (56,000).

