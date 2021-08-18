L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 5 3 Totals 31 4 8 4 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 Seager ss 3 2 2 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 1 Smith c 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo 1b 4 1 1 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 1 Pollock lf 3 1 2 2 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 0 2 2 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 1 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Lux 3b 3 0 0 0 Moran ph 1 0 1 1 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Crowe p 1 0 0 0 McKinney ph 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Ponce p 0 0 0 0 Price p 1 0 0 0 Park ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 J.Turner ph-3b 2 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 200 001 — 3 Los Angeles 002 020 00x — 4

E_Lux 2 (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (27), Tsutsugo (6), T.Turner (22), Seager 2 (14), Bellinger (7), Beaty (4), Pollock (23). 3B_Gamel (2). S_Price (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Crowe 4 5 2 2 2 4 Ponce L,0-3 2 2 2 2 1 2 Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Price 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 Knebel W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bickford H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen H,23 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jansen S,25-30 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Bednar (McKinney).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_53,114 (56,000).

