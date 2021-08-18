L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crowe p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ponce p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Price p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Turner ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|002
|020
|00x
|—
|4
E_Lux 2 (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (27), Tsutsugo (6), T.Turner (22), Seager 2 (14), Bellinger (7), Beaty (4), Pollock (23). 3B_Gamel (2). S_Price (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Ponce L,0-3
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Knebel W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen H,23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen S,25-30
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Bednar (McKinney).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:29. A_53,114 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments