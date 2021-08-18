Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:52 am
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 5 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 T.Turner 2b 4 0 1 0
Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 Seager ss 3 2 2 0
Reynolds cf 4 1 1 1 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Tsutsugo 1b 4 1 1 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0
Stallings c 4 0 0 1 Pollock lf 3 1 2 2
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 0 2 2
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 1 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Taylor rf 3 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Lux 3b 3 0 0 0
Moran ph 1 0 1 1 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Crowe p 1 0 0 0 McKinney ph 0 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Ponce p 0 0 0 0 Price p 1 0 0 0
Park ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
J.Turner ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 200 001 3
Los Angeles 002 020 00x 4

E_Lux 2 (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (27), Tsutsugo (6), T.Turner (22), Seager 2 (14), Bellinger (7), Beaty (4), Pollock (23). 3B_Gamel (2). S_Price (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Crowe 4 5 2 2 2 4
Ponce L,0-3 2 2 2 2 1 2
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Price 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Knebel W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bickford H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen H,23 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen S,25-30 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Bednar (McKinney).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_53,114 (56,000).

