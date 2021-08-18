Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:52 am
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 5 3 2 7
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .257
Reynolds cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .308
Tsutsugo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Stallings c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Moran ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Crowe p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .042
a-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Ponce p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Park ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 3 10
T.Turner 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319
Seager ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .283
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .183
Pollock lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .304
Beaty 1b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .267
Muncy 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Lux 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-McKinney ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Price p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-J.Turner ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Pittsburgh 000 200 001_3 5 0
Los Angeles 002 020 00x_4 8 2

a-grounded out for Crowe in the 5th. b-grounded out for Knebel in the 6th. c-flied out for Ponce in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Treinen in the 8th. e-singled for Bednar in the 9th.

E_Lux 2 (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (27), Tsutsugo (6), T.Turner (22), Seager 2 (14), Bellinger (7), Beaty (4), Pollock (23). 3B_Gamel (2). RBIs_Reynolds (72), Stallings (45), Moran (29), Pollock 2 (49), Beaty 2 (34). S_Price.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Castro, Reynolds, Park); Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, T.Turner 2, Taylor 2, J.Turner). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Tsutsugo, Smith, Beaty.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crowe 4 5 2 2 2 4 85 5.23
Ponce, L, 0-3 2 2 2 2 1 2 31 8.34
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.87
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.61
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 67 3.62
Knebel, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.89
Bickford, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45
Treinen, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.88
Jansen, S, 25-30 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 2.98

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0. HBP_Bednar (McKinney).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_53,114 (56,000).

