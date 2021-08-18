L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|2
|7
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Moran ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Crowe p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.042
|a-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ponce p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Park ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|3
|10
|
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.304
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Muncy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Lux 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Price p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-J.Turner ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|001_3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|020
|00x_4
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Crowe in the 5th. b-grounded out for Knebel in the 6th. c-flied out for Ponce in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Treinen in the 8th. e-singled for Bednar in the 9th.
E_Lux 2 (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (27), Tsutsugo (6), T.Turner (22), Seager 2 (14), Bellinger (7), Beaty (4), Pollock (23). 3B_Gamel (2). RBIs_Reynolds (72), Stallings (45), Moran (29), Pollock 2 (49), Beaty 2 (34). S_Price.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Castro, Reynolds, Park); Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, T.Turner 2, Taylor 2, J.Turner). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Tsutsugo, Smith, Beaty.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|85
|5.23
|Ponce, L, 0-3
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|31
|8.34
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.87
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.61
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|67
|3.62
|Knebel, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.89
|Bickford, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Treinen, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.88
|Jansen, S, 25-30
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|2.98
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0. HBP_Bednar (McKinney).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:29. A_53,114 (56,000).
