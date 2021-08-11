L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beaty ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vesia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|001
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bellinger (4), T.Turner (2), Seager (10). HR_Seager (5), Muncy (23).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vesia W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bruihl H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Graterol
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Hammer L,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Moore
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jones
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Llovera
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
Bruihl pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:35. A_28,333 (42,792).
