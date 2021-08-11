Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:44 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 32 0 6 0
T.Turner 2b 5 1 2 0 Herrera lf 3 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 5 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 3 0
Smith c 5 1 2 1 Harper rf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 5 2 3 1 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 1 2 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0
Beaty ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Taylor 3b 5 0 1 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 4 0 1 0
McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Vesia p 1 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 0 0 0 0
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Jones p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 013 001 5
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0

DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bellinger (4), T.Turner (2), Seager (10). HR_Seager (5), Muncy (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Scherzer 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 6
Vesia W,2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Knebel 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Bruihl H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola 4 1 0 0 0 7
Hammer L,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Moore 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
De Los Santos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3
Jones 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Llovera 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3

Bruihl pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:35. A_28,333 (42,792).

