L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 32 0 6 0 T.Turner 2b 5 1 2 0 Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 5 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 3 0 Smith c 5 1 2 1 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 5 2 3 1 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 2 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 Beaty ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Taylor 3b 5 0 1 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 4 0 1 0 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0 Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 1 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 0 0 0 0 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Jones p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 013 001 — 5 Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Los Angeles 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bellinger (4), T.Turner (2), Seager (10). HR_Seager (5), Muncy (23).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Scherzer 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 6 Vesia W,2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Knebel 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Bruihl H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Nola 4 1 0 0 0 7 Hammer L,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 Moore 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 De Los Santos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3 Jones 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Llovera 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3

Bruihl pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:35. A_28,333 (42,792).

