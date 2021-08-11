L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|4
|15
|
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Muncy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|d-Beaty ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Taylor 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.177
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.200
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vesia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|15
|
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.299
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|001_5
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Hammer in the 5th. b-pinch hit for De Los Santos in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 8th. d-singled for Pollock in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bellinger (4), T.Turner (2), Seager (10). HR_Seager (5), off Hammer; Muncy (23), off Llovera. RBIs_Seager (25), Smith (52), Pollock 2 (46), Muncy (65). CS_Segura (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Vesia, Seager 2, T.Turner 2); Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Jankowski). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
GIDP_Taylor.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Miller).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|58
|1.74
|Vesia, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|3.09
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.05
|Bruihl, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Graterol
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.50
|Treinen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.06
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|51
|4.35
|Hammer, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|1.00
|Moore
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|6.79
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|6.05
|Jones
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|0.00
|Llovera
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|33
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Bruihl 2-0, Graterol 1-0, De Los Santos 2-2, Llovera 3-0. IBB_off Hammer (McKinney). WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:35. A_28,333 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments