Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:44 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 12 5 4 15
T.Turner 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Muncy 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .274
Smith c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .261
Seager ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .276
Pollock lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .309
d-Beaty ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Taylor 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .285
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .177
McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .200
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vesia p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 3 15
Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Segura 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .314
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .299
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Jankowski cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 013 001_5 12 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Hammer in the 5th. b-pinch hit for De Los Santos in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 8th. d-singled for Pollock in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bellinger (4), T.Turner (2), Seager (10). HR_Seager (5), off Hammer; Muncy (23), off Llovera. RBIs_Seager (25), Smith (52), Pollock 2 (46), Muncy (65). CS_Segura (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Vesia, Seager 2, T.Turner 2); Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Jankowski). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

GIDP_Taylor.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Miller).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 6 58 1.74
Vesia, W, 2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 22 3.09
Knebel 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.05
Bruihl, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.50
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.06
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 4 1 0 0 0 7 51 4.35
Hammer, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 18 1.00
Moore 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 10 6.79
De Los Santos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3 38 6.05
Jones 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 11 0.00
Llovera 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 33 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Bruihl 2-0, Graterol 1-0, De Los Santos 2-2, Llovera 3-0. IBB_off Hammer (McKinney). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:35. A_28,333 (42,792).

