L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 12 5 4 15 T.Turner 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Muncy 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .274 Smith c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .261 Seager ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .276 Pollock lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .309 d-Beaty ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Taylor 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .285 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .177 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .200 Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vesia p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 3 15 Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Segura 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .314 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .299 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262 Jankowski cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles 000 013 001_5 12 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Hammer in the 5th. b-pinch hit for De Los Santos in the 7th. c-struck out for Graterol in the 8th. d-singled for Pollock in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Bellinger (4), T.Turner (2), Seager (10). HR_Seager (5), off Hammer; Muncy (23), off Llovera. RBIs_Seager (25), Smith (52), Pollock 2 (46), Muncy (65). CS_Segura (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Vesia, Seager 2, T.Turner 2); Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Jankowski). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

GIDP_Taylor.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Miller).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 6 58 1.74 Vesia, W, 2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 22 3.09 Knebel 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.05 Bruihl, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.50 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.06 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 4 1 0 0 0 7 51 4.35 Hammer, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 18 1.00 Moore 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 10 6.79 De Los Santos 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 3 38 6.05 Jones 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 11 0.00 Llovera 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 33 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Bruihl 2-0, Graterol 1-0, De Los Santos 2-2, Llovera 3-0. IBB_off Hammer (McKinney). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:35. A_28,333 (42,792).

