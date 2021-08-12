Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 12:07 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 12 6 5 8
T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .270
Smith c 2 1 1 0 3 0 .263
Seager ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .276
Taylor 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Bellinger cf 5 2 2 4 0 3 .183
Pollock lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .314
Beaty rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .259
Graterol p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Uceta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Price p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-McKinney ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 9
Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .316
Realmuto c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
a-Knapp ph-c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .162
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .297
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Bohm 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .251
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .219
Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .262
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
e-Moniak ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gibson p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Los Angeles 000 300 302_8 12 1
Philadelphia 000 200 000_2 7 1

a-struck out for Realmuto in the 1st. b-struck out for Bickford in the 6th. c-singled for Treinen in the 9th. d-struck out for Llovera in the 9th. e-reached on error for Herrera in the 9th.

E_T.Turner (1), Bohm (16). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Price (1), Gregorius (9). HR_Bellinger (8), off Gibson; Bellinger (9), off Llovera. RBIs_Bellinger 4 (28), Price (2), Pollock (47), Torreyes 2 (29). SB_Pollock (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Taylor 2, T.Turner, Graterol 2, McKinney 2); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, McCutchen, Miller 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

GIDP_Segura.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 4 5 2 2 1 1 51 3.60
Bickford 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.23
Graterol, W, 3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.86
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.02
Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 7.23
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.80
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 3.86
Gibson, L, 2-1 4 1-3 6 6 3 3 3 100 3.18
Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.67
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 0.90
Llovera 1 3 2 2 1 1 31 9.45

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-1. HBP_Gibson (Muncy). WP_Brogdon, Llovera. PB_Knapp (3).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:50. A_32,186 (42,792).

