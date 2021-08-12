L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|6
|5
|8
|
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.263
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Taylor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Bellinger cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.183
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Beaty rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Graterol p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Uceta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Price p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-McKinney ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Realmuto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Knapp ph-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.162
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|e-Moniak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|302_8
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Realmuto in the 1st. b-struck out for Bickford in the 6th. c-singled for Treinen in the 9th. d-struck out for Llovera in the 9th. e-reached on error for Herrera in the 9th.
E_T.Turner (1), Bohm (16). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Price (1), Gregorius (9). HR_Bellinger (8), off Gibson; Bellinger (9), off Llovera. RBIs_Bellinger 4 (28), Price (2), Pollock (47), Torreyes 2 (29). SB_Pollock (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Taylor 2, T.Turner, Graterol 2, McKinney 2); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, McCutchen, Miller 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
GIDP_Segura.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|51
|3.60
|Bickford
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.23
|Graterol, W, 3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.86
|Treinen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.02
|Uceta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.23
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.80
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.86
|Gibson, L, 2-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|100
|3.18
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.67
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.90
|Llovera
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|9.45
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-1. HBP_Gibson (Muncy). WP_Brogdon, Llovera. PB_Knapp (3).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:50. A_32,186 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments