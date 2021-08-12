L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 12 6 5 8 T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .270 Smith c 2 1 1 0 3 0 .263 Seager ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .276 Taylor 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Bellinger cf 5 2 2 4 0 3 .183 Pollock lf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .314 Beaty rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Graterol p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Uceta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Price p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-McKinney ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 2 9 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .316 Realmuto c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 a-Knapp ph-c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .162 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .297 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235 Bohm 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .251 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .219 Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .262 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 e-Moniak ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gibson p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .226

Los Angeles 000 300 302_8 12 1 Philadelphia 000 200 000_2 7 1

a-struck out for Realmuto in the 1st. b-struck out for Bickford in the 6th. c-singled for Treinen in the 9th. d-struck out for Llovera in the 9th. e-reached on error for Herrera in the 9th.

E_T.Turner (1), Bohm (16). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Price (1), Gregorius (9). HR_Bellinger (8), off Gibson; Bellinger (9), off Llovera. RBIs_Bellinger 4 (28), Price (2), Pollock (47), Torreyes 2 (29). SB_Pollock (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Taylor 2, T.Turner, Graterol 2, McKinney 2); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, McCutchen, Miller 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

GIDP_Segura.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 4 5 2 2 1 1 51 3.60 Bickford 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.23 Graterol, W, 3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.86 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.02 Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 7.23

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.80 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 3.86 Gibson, L, 2-1 4 1-3 6 6 3 3 3 100 3.18 Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.67 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 0.90 Llovera 1 3 2 2 1 1 31 9.45

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-1. HBP_Gibson (Muncy). WP_Brogdon, Llovera. PB_Knapp (3).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:50. A_32,186 (42,792).

