L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Los Angeles Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 12 6 Totals 34 2 7 2 T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 0 0 0 0 Smith c 2 1 1 0 Knapp ph-c 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 2 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Taylor 3b 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 5 2 2 4 Bohm 1b 3 1 0 0 Pollock lf 5 0 3 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Beaty rf 3 1 2 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 1 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 Uceta p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 2 Price p 2 0 1 1 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Moniak ph 1 0 0 0 McKinney ph-rf 3 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Gibson p 2 0 1 0 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 300 302 — 8 Philadelphia 000 200 000 — 2

E_T.Turner (1), Bohm (16). DP_Los Angeles 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Price (1), Gregorius (9). HR_Bellinger 2 (9). SB_Pollock (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Price 4 5 2 2 1 1 Bickford 1 1 0 0 1 1 Graterol W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3 Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 0 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3 Gibson L,2-1 4 1-3 6 6 3 3 3 Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Llovera 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_Gibson (Muncy). WP_Brogdon, Llovera.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:50. A_32,186 (42,792).

