Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 12:07 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 12 6 Totals 34 2 7 2
T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0
Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 0 0 0 0
Smith c 2 1 1 0 Knapp ph-c 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 2 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0
Taylor 3b 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 5 2 2 4 Bohm 1b 3 1 0 0
Pollock lf 5 0 3 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Beaty rf 3 1 2 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 1 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0
Uceta p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 2
Price p 2 0 1 1 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Moniak ph 1 0 0 0
McKinney ph-rf 3 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Gibson p 2 0 1 0
Miller 1b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 300 302 8
Philadelphia 000 200 000 2

E_T.Turner (1), Bohm (16). DP_Los Angeles 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Price (1), Gregorius (9). HR_Bellinger 2 (9). SB_Pollock (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Price 4 5 2 2 1 1
Bickford 1 1 0 0 1 1
Graterol W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3
Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3
Gibson L,2-1 4 1-3 6 6 3 3 3
Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Llovera 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_Gibson (Muncy). WP_Brogdon, Llovera.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

T_3:50. A_32,186 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts