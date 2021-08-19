Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 1:01 am
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 7
Park ss-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Moran 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279
Tsutsugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .153
Brubaker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .086
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Newman ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 9 9 7 9
Pollock lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .309
Muncy 1b-3b 3 3 2 5 1 1 .276
Pujols 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
J.Turner 3b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .291
b-Beaty ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Seager ss 5 1 2 3 0 2 .286
Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
White p 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 0
Los Angeles 310 302 00x_9 9 0

a-singled for Banda in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Turner in the 6th. c-lined out for K.Keller in the 8th. d-struck out for Oviedo in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Turner (18). HR_Muncy 2 (28), off Brubaker; Pollock (15), off Brubaker; Seager (6), off K.Keller. RBIs_Muncy 5 (75), Seager 3 (30), Pollock (50).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Los Angeles 1 (White). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 3.

GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, L, 4-13 4 8 7 7 2 6 82 5.49
Banda 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 4.97
K.Keller 2 1 2 2 2 2 38 7.85
Oviedo 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 9.89
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bruihl 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.84
White, W, 1-1 7 1-3 2 0 0 2 6 91 3.06

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:34. A_52,140 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing