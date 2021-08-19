L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|
|Park ss-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.153
|Brubaker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.086
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Newman ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|7
|9
|
|Pollock lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Muncy 1b-3b
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.276
|Pujols 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|J.Turner 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|b-Beaty ph-1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|White p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|310
|302
|00x_9
|9
|0
a-singled for Banda in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Turner in the 6th. c-lined out for K.Keller in the 8th. d-struck out for Oviedo in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Turner (18). HR_Muncy 2 (28), off Brubaker; Pollock (15), off Brubaker; Seager (6), off K.Keller. RBIs_Muncy 5 (75), Seager 3 (30), Pollock (50).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Los Angeles 1 (White). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 3.
GIDP_Tsutsugo.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 4-13
|4
|
|8
|7
|7
|2
|6
|82
|5.49
|Banda
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.97
|K.Keller
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|38
|7.85
|Oviedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|9.89
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bruihl
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.84
|White, W, 1-1
|7
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|91
|3.06
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:34. A_52,140 (56,000).
