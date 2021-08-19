L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 2 7 Park ss-cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Moran 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Tsutsugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .153 Brubaker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .086 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Newman ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 9 9 7 9 Pollock lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .309 Muncy 1b-3b 3 3 2 5 1 1 .276 Pujols 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265 J.Turner 3b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .291 b-Beaty ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Seager ss 5 1 2 3 0 2 .286 Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — White p 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 0 Los Angeles 310 302 00x_9 9 0

a-singled for Banda in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Turner in the 6th. c-lined out for K.Keller in the 8th. d-struck out for Oviedo in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_J.Turner (18). HR_Muncy 2 (28), off Brubaker; Pollock (15), off Brubaker; Seager (6), off K.Keller. RBIs_Muncy 5 (75), Seager 3 (30), Pollock (50).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Los Angeles 1 (White). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 3.

GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker, L, 4-13 4 8 7 7 2 6 82 5.49 Banda 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 4.97 K.Keller 2 1 2 2 2 2 38 7.85 Oviedo 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 9.89

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bruihl 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.84 White, W, 1-1 7 1-3 2 0 0 2 6 91 3.06

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:34. A_52,140 (56,000).

