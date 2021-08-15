Las Vegas 84, Washington 83

WASHINGTON (83)
Hines-Allen 6-12 2-3 16, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 7-17 2-2 20, Atkins 8-20 2-2 20, Cloud 5-8 0-1 11, McCall 1-1 0-0 2, Plaisance 3-7 0-0 7, Mitchell 2-3 1-1 5, Wiese 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-73 7-9 83.
LAS VEGAS (84)
Wilson 8-16 4-5 20, Young 6-9 2-4 14, Cambage 7-11 3-4 17, Gray 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 3-7 2-2 9, Hamby 1-6 4-6 6, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Plum 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 33-69 15-21 84.
|Washington
|27
|23
|19
|14
|—
|83
|Las Vegas
|15
|20
|20
|29
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Washington 10-29 (Charles 4-8, Hines-Allen 2-4, Atkins 2-8, Cloud 1-2, Plaisance 1-5), Las Vegas 3-10 (Plum 2-4, Williams 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Charles, Hines-Allen 8), Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 14). Assists_Washington 18 (Cloud 10), Las Vegas 20 (Gray 11). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Las Vegas 13. A_3,024 (12,000)
