Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71

The Associated Press
August 28, 2021 3:01 pm
LAS VEGAS (87)

A.Wilson 3-7 5-8 11, Young 5-9 3-3 13, Cambage 4-11 4-4 12, Gray 5-7 0-0 13, Williams 6-10 1-1 15, Park 4-6 0-0 8, Stokes 0-0 1-2 1, Plum 4-14 4-4 14, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 18-22 87.

INDIANA (71)

Cannon 1-3 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 6-11 1-2 15, McCowan 4-5 4-10 12, K.Mitchell 6-15 2-2 15, Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, Breland 0-6 0-0 0, Lavender 3-6 4-4 10, Aa.Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 4-5 2-2 11, Vivians 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 13-20 71.

Las Vegas 27 23 24 13 87
Indiana 17 14 23 17 71

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-12 (Gray 3-4, Williams 2-3, Plum 2-5), Indiana 4-15 (T.Mitchell 2-3, Allen 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-4, Vivians 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Cambage 9), Indiana 31 (McCowan 13). Assists_Las Vegas 23 (Gray, Plum 6), Indiana 18 (McCowan 7). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Indiana 18.

