Late AD McGee, NFL's Abraham named to SC athletic hall

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 5:17 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Late South Carolina athletic director Mike McGee and longtime NFL defender John Abraham were named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.

McGee, who died in 2019, led Gamecocks athletics from 1993-2005 and was instrumental in the planning and building of Colonial Life Arena, the school’s basketball venue. McGee also hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, both national championship coaches, to lead the Gamecocks football program.

McGee, an Outland Trophy winner at Duke, also was athletic director at Southern California from 1984-93. He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1990.

Abraham, who played at South Carolina, spent 15 years in the NFL and amassed 133 1/2 sacks with the New York Jets, Atlanta and Arizona.

They are among 10 people named to the hall. The group will be enshrined on Oct. 14 and recognized at the Vanderbilt-South Carolina football game two days later.




