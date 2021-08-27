Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lauer expected to start for the Brewers against Twins

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (78-50, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-72, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Andrew Albers (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +117, Brewers -136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Milwaukee will play on Friday.

The Twins are 30-33 on their home turf. Minnesota is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 42-21 in road games. Milwaukee has a collective .234 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .287.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-2. Michael Pineda recorded his first victory and Max Kepler went 1-for-5 with three RBIs for Minnesota. Adrian Houser took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 51 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members