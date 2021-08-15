Trending:
LEADING OFF: Yanks ace Cole off COVID IL to face Angels

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 8:13 pm
2 min read
      

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

COLE BACK FROM COVID

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in a makeup game in the Bronx from a rainout July 1.

Cole tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 3 and said he had mild symptoms. He’s one of nine Yankees to register a positive test since the All-Star break, even though at least 85% of the club’s players and coaches are vaccinated.

Cole (10-6, 3.11) last pitched July 29, when he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay. He’ll opposed Los Angeles’ José Suarez in a one-game series before the Angels depart for three games in Detroit, an unusual bit of scheduling necessitated by the July 1 rainout.

GETTING RIGHT

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from the injured list with a new position but that same sweet swing. The Padres star homered twice in an 8-2 win Sunday against Arizona and hopes to stay hot at Coors Field for a series against the Rockies.

The electrifying shortstop has been moved to right field for the time being — Sunday was his first outfield appearance as a pro — with hopes it can keep him healthy. Tatis had been on the IL since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

Righty Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) is slated to start for the Rockies, while the Padres hadn’t announced a starter.

MAKING A MOVE

Dansby Swanson and the NL East-leading Braves are rolling into a series at Miami. Swanson has four homers in his past three games, teammate Ozzie Albies has five homers in seven games, and Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley both connected Sunday to match injured star Ronald Acuña Jr. for the team lead with 25 homers.

Atlanta has won 10 of 12 to pull a game ahead of Philadelphia in the division. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.28 ERA) is set to face Miami’s Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65).

OCTOBER FEEL

The A’s and White Sox open a four-game series that could be an AL postseason preview. Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.98) will take the ball for Oakland in the opener. His 51 strikeouts over his past six starts are the most for an A’s pitcher over six appearances since Todd Stottlemyre had 56 in 1995.

Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.51) is up for Chicago. The veteran left-hander has a 5.79 ERA over his past four starts, all White Sox losses.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

