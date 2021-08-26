On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Leeds striker Bamford called up by England for first time

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 9:29 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Leeds striker Patrick Bamford was called up by England for the first time on Thursday in the squad for a triple header of World Cup qualifiers.

England, playing for the first time since losing the European Championship final in July, will face Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Bamford is the only player who has never played for England who is in Gareth Southgate’s team, having impressed since Leeds returned to the Premier League last season.

“This is a fresh cycle,” Southgate said. “We were never looking to make a lot of changes.”

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the European Championship through injury.

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who was cut after making the provisional tournament squad, returns as does goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed the tournament due to injury.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden miss out because of injuries.

England opened qualifying for next year’s World Cup with three wins in March.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday