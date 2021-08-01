Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lille beats PSG 1-0 to win Champions Trophy for the 1st time

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Portuguese midfielder Xeka scored the only goal as French champion Lille beat Cup winner Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The win gives Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec a trophy in his first game since replacing Christophe Galtier.

Galtier guided Lille to one of the biggest upsets in French soccer but then left to join Nice, with Gourvennec taking over at Lille in the offseason and helping the northern club win the trophy for the first time.

Xeka settled a tight game in Tel Aviv with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area that beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas and found the top corner just before halftime.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Lille beat and drew against PSG last season without conceding a goal, and kept another clean sheet this time despite selling France backup goalkeeper Mike Maignan to AC Milan.

The French league begins on Friday.

PSG visits promoted Troyes on Saturday and Lille is at Metz on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard