Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 80

ATLANTA (80)
Bradford 4-11 1-4 10, Dupree 6-11 0-0 12, E.Williams 4-4 1-3 9, C.Williams 2-13 0-0 4, Sims 10-27 2-5 26, Billings 5-8 0-3 10, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Stricklen 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 1-6 3-3 5. Totals 34-88 7-18 80.
LOS ANGELES (85)
N.Ogwumike 6-7 1-2 13, Sykes 8-17 1-2 17, Zahui B 7-13 0-0 14, Toliver 4-15 2-2 11, Wheeler 6-14 2-2 16, Coffey 3-6 2-2 10, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 36-80 8-10 85.
|Atlanta
|17
|19
|19
|19
|6
|—
|80
|Los Angeles
|17
|13
|19
|25
|11
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 5-20 (Sims 4-8, Bradford 1-4, Hawkins 0-2, Stricklen 0-2, McDonald 0-3), Los Angeles 5-22 (Wheeler 2-2, Coffey 2-3, Toliver 1-8, Cooper 0-3, Sykes 0-3, Zahui B 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (C.Williams 9), Los Angeles 41 (N.Ogwumike 9). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Sims 6), Los Angeles 29 (N.Ogwumike 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 13, Los Angeles 18. A_2,200 (10,000)
