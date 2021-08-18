Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles holds off Atlanta 85-80 in overtime

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:11 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 17 points to lead six Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Sykes opened overtime with a basket for Los Angeles’ first lead since 24-23. Kristi Toliver, who forced overtime, gave the Sparks a six-point lead with 2:13 left and they led by at least three points the rest of the way.

Erica Wheeler added 16 points for Los Angeles (8-13). Nneka Ogwumike, who went to the locker room in the first half but returned to start the third quarter, had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Toliver scored 11 and Nia Coffey 10.

Odyssey Sims led Atlanta (6-15) with 26 points and six assists.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Courtney Williams missed her first eight field goals but made a jumper with 52.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 72-70 lead. She made another from the same spot at 5.4 for a 74-72 lead but after a timeout, Toliver sank a shot over the outstreched arm of Williams to force overtime.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti