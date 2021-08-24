On Air: America in the Morning
Los Angeles to visit San Diego Tuesday

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-47, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (68-58, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +110, Dodgers -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Dodgers will take on the Padres Tuesday.

The Padres are 41-26 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 149 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 34, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 36-26 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .323.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-3. Tim Hill secured his fourth victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 84 RBIs and is batting .270.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 144 hits and is batting .323.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .234 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

