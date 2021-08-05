Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|44
|36
|.550
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|35
|45
|.438
|12½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|55
|.321
|22
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|45
|35
|.562
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|41
|39
|.512
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|53
|.346
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|57
|23
|.713
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|39
|42
|.481
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|42
|.475
|19
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|47
|.421
|23½
___
Fredericksburg 4, Fayetteville 1
Kannapolis 3, Carolina 1, 1st game
Carolina 3, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game
Lynchburg 9, Salem 6
Delmarva 5, Down East 3
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3
Charleston 3, Augusta 1
Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3
Salem 9, Lynchburg 7
Down East 12, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3
Charleston 9, Augusta 4
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments