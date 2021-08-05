On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:58 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 48 33 .593
Down East (Texas) 44 36 .550
Fayetteville (Houston) 35 45 .438 12½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 55 .321 22
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 48 33 .593
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 35 .562
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 41 39 .512
Fredericksburg (Washington) 28 53 .346 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 57 23 .713
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 39 42 .481 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 42 .475 19
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 47 .421 23½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 4, Fayetteville 1

Kannapolis 3, Carolina 1, 1st game

Carolina 3, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game

Lynchburg 9, Salem 6

Delmarva 5, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3

Charleston 3, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3

Salem 9, Lynchburg 7

Down East 12, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

