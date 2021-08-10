On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 6:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 33 .607
Down East (Texas) 47 36 .566
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 46 .446 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 58 .310 25
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 49 34 .595
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 38 .542
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 41 .506
Fredericksburg (Washington) 29 55 .345 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 23 .723
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 42 42 .500 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 45 .458 22
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 50 .405 26½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game

Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1

Charleston 8, Augusta 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving