On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 34 .600
Down East (Texas) 48 36 .571
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 47 .440 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 59 .306 25
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 50 35 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 39 .536
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 41 .512
Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 55 .353 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 24 .714
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 42 .506 17½
Columbia (Kansas City) 39 45 .464 21
Augusta (Atlanta) 35 50 .412 25½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game

Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1

Charleston 8, Augusta 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5

        Read more: Sports News

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving