Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 11:40 pm
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 34 .605
Down East (Texas) 48 37 .565
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 48 .435 14½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 60 .302 26
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 51 35 .593
Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 39 .547 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 43 .500 8
Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 56 .349 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 61 24 .718
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 43 .500 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 40 45 .471 21
Augusta (Atlanta) 36 50 .419 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game

Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game

Carolina 19, Down East 10

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3

Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

