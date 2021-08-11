Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|52
|34
|.605
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|48
|37
|.565
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|37
|48
|.435
|14½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|60
|.302
|26
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|47
|39
|.547
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|43
|43
|.500
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|30
|56
|.349
|21
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|61
|24
|.718
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|43
|.500
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|40
|45
|.471
|21
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|36
|50
|.419
|25½
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1
Down East 4, Carolina 2
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6
Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5
Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game
Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game
Carolina 19, Down East 10
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2
Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4
Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3
Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
