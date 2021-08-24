Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|60
|37
|.619
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|57
|40
|.588
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|44
|53
|.454
|16
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|70
|.278
|33
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|57
|40
|.588
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|55
|42
|.567
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|48
|49
|.495
|9
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|64
|.340
|24
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|67
|30
|.691
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|48
|49
|.495
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|45
|52
|.464
|22
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|41
|56
|.423
|26
Down East 7, Kannapolis 1
Carolina 15, Augusta 7
Fayetteville 9, Myrtle Beach 7
Salem 11, Lynchburg 3
Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 2
Columbia 10, Charleston 4
No games scheduled
Lynchburg 13, Kannapolis 1
Down East 12, Fayetteville 11, 1st Game
Fayetteville 4, Down East 2, 2nd Game
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 1
Delmarva 9, Salem 4
Carolina 11, Fredericksburg 2
Augusta 6, Charleston 3
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
