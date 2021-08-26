Trending:
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 39 .606
Down East (Texas) 58 41 .586 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 45 54 .455 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 29 70 .293 31
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 58 41 .586
Delmarva (Baltimore) 56 43 .566 2
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 51 .485 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 35 64 .354 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 69 30 .697
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 50 49 .505 19
Columbia (Kansas City) 45 54 .455 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 41 58 .414 27

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2

Down East 5, Fayetteville 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 4

Fayetteville 10, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Columbia 8

Delmarva 6, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 3, Carolina 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 2

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

