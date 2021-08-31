Trending:
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 61 42 .592
Down East (Texas) 60 43 .583 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 47 56 .456 14
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 31 72 .301 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 60 42 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 58 45 .563
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 50 53 .485 10½
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 65 .363 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 72 31 .699
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 52 51 .505 20
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 56 .456 25
Augusta (Atlanta) 42 61 .408 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 9, Down East 1

Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 4

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1

Delmarva 18, Carolina 9

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 3

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 8, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

