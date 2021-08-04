Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|39
|39
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|39
|41
|.487
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|51
|.329
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|55
|24
|.696
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|46
|31
|.597
|8
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|41
|36
|.532
|13
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|37
|37
|.500
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|35
|44
|.443
|20
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|30
|48
|.385
|24½
___
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd. to Aug. 5
Lakeland 6, Daytona 4
Tampa at Jupiter, ppd.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, ppd.
Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.
Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game
Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game
Daytona 6, Lakeland 3
Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game
Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game
Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
