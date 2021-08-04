Trending:
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 11:18 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526
Jupiter (Miami) 39 39 .500 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 39 41 .487 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 55 24 .696
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 46 31 .597 8
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 41 36 .532 13
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 37 37 .500 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 35 44 .443 20
Lakeland (Detroit) 30 48 .385 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd. to Aug. 5

Lakeland 6, Daytona 4

Tampa at Jupiter, ppd.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, ppd.

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Tampa 6, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 4, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 5, 2nd game

Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

