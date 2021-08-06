On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 11:41 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526
Daytona (Cincinnati) 41 41 .500 2
Jupiter (Miami) 40 40 .500 2
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 25 .691
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 47 32 .595 8
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 37 .532 13
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 38 .500 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 36 46 .444 20
Lakeland (Detroit) 30 50 .375 25½

___

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 1st game, ppd.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2nd game, canc.

Clearwater 6, Bradenton 3, 1st game

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2nd game, ppd.

Daytona 4, Lakeland 3

Tampa 8, Jupiter 1

Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 0

Friday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Daytona 8, Lakeland 5

Jupiter 9, Tampa 7

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 3

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

