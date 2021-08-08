Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543
Jupiter (Miami) 41 40 .506 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 41 43 .485
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 54 .316 18
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 26 .683
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 50 32 .610 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 38 .531 12½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 41 .481 16½
Dunedin (Toronto) 37 46 .446 19½
Lakeland (Detroit) 32 50 .390 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Bradenton 8, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Lakeland 5, Daytona 0

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

St. Lucie 13, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

St. Lucie 12, Palm Beach 0, 2nd game

Jupiter 4, Tampa 2

Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0

Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0

St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1

        Read more: Sports News

Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise