Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|41
|41
|.500
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|55
|.312
|18½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|27
|.675
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|51
|32
|.614
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|43
|39
|.524
|12½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|41
|.487
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|37
|46
|.446
|19
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|33
|50
|.398
|23
___
Tampa at Jupiter, canc.
Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0
Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0
St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1
Lakeland 4, Daytona 3
No games scheduled
Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5
Clearwater 3, Tampa 2
Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3
St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.
Daytona 10, Jupiter 6
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 2, 2 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments