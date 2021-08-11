Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|37
|.549
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|42
|41
|.506
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|42
|44
|.488
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|56
|.317
|19
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|27
|.675
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|51
|32
|.614
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|43
|39
|.524
|12½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|41
|.487
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|37
|47
|.440
|19½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|34
|51
|.400
|23
___
Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5
Clearwater 3, Tampa 2
Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3
St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.
Daytona 10, Jupiter 6
Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 3, 1st game
Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 4, 2nd game
St. Lucie 1, Dunedin 0, 1st game
St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game
Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 2
Clearwater at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 8, Daytona 1
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
