Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 45 37 .549
Jupiter (Miami) 42 41 .506
Daytona (Cincinnati) 42 44 .488 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 56 .317 19
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 27 .675
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 39 .524 12½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 41 .487 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 37 47 .440 19½
Lakeland (Detroit) 34 51 .400 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.

Daytona 10, Jupiter 6

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 3, 1st game

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 4, 2nd game

St. Lucie 1, Dunedin 0, 1st game

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 2

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Jupiter 8, Daytona 1

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts