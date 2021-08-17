Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|48
|40
|.545
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|44
|44
|.500
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|44
|47
|.484
|5½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|28
|59
|.322
|19½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|28
|.682
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|55
|33
|.625
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|45
|41
|.523
|14
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|47
|.453
|20
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|40
|50
|.444
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|38
|52
|.422
|23
Tampa 7, Clearwater 6, 10 innings
Palm Beach 7, Lakeland 3
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.
Jupiter 3, Daytona 0
Jupiter 9, Daytona 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
No games scheduled
Bradenton 5, Clearwater 4, 1st game
Bradenton 7, Clearwater 4, 2nd game
St. Lucie 4, Tampa 3
Lakeland 3, Jupiter 1
Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3
Palm Beach 8, Daytona 5
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
