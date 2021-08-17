Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 48 40 .545
Jupiter (Miami) 44 44 .500 4
Daytona (Cincinnati) 44 47 .484
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 28 59 .322 19½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 60 28 .682
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 55 33 .625 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 45 41 .523 14
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 47 .453 20
Dunedin (Toronto) 40 50 .444 21
Lakeland (Detroit) 38 52 .422 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 7, Clearwater 6, 10 innings

Palm Beach 7, Lakeland 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Jupiter 3, Daytona 0

Jupiter 9, Daytona 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 5, Clearwater 4, 1st game

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 4, 2nd game

St. Lucie 4, Tampa 3

Lakeland 3, Jupiter 1

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3

Palm Beach 8, Daytona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

