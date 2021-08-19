Trending:
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 11:48 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 49 41 .544
Jupiter (Miami) 46 44 .511 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 46 47 .495
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 28 61 .315 20½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 61 29 .678
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 57 33 .633 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 46 42 .523 14
Dunedin (Toronto) 41 51 .446 21
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 49 .443 21
Lakeland (Detroit) 38 54 .413 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, ppd.

Tampa 3, St. Lucie 2

Jupiter 5, Lakeland 4

Fort Myers at Dunedin, susp.

Daytona 6, Palm Beach 1

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton 2, Clearwater 1, 1st game

Bradenton 3, Clearwater 2, 2nd game, 8 innings

St. Lucie 8, Tampa 7

Jupiter 4, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 0, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 2, 2nd game

Daytona 11, Palm Beach 4

Friday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, noon

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

