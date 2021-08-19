Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|49
|41
|.544
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|46
|44
|.511
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|46
|47
|.495
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|28
|61
|.315
|20½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|57
|33
|.633
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|46
|42
|.523
|14
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|41
|51
|.446
|21
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|49
|.443
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|38
|54
|.413
|24
Clearwater at Bradenton, ppd.
Tampa 3, St. Lucie 2
Jupiter 5, Lakeland 4
Fort Myers at Dunedin, susp.
Daytona 6, Palm Beach 1
Bradenton 2, Clearwater 1, 1st game
Bradenton 3, Clearwater 2, 2nd game, 8 innings
St. Lucie 8, Tampa 7
Jupiter 4, Lakeland 3
Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 0, 1st game
Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 2, 2nd game
Daytona 11, Palm Beach 4
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, noon
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
