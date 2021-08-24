Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|50
|44
|.527
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|50
|45
|.516
|½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|47
|50
|.490
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|30
|64
|.326
|20
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|64
|29
|.688
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|58
|35
|.624
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|47
|44
|.516
|16
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|41
|50
|.451
|22
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|43
|53
|.448
|22½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|40
|56
|.417
|25½
___
Tampa 8, St. Lucie 2
Lakeland 9, Jupiter 4
Fort Myers 10, Dunedin 5
Clearwater 22, Bradenton 5
Daytona 6, Palm Beach 4
No games scheduled
St. Lucie 5, Daytona 3
Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7, 11 innings, 1st Game
Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 0, 2nd Game
Lakeland 12, Dunedin 2
Bradenton at Fort Myers, ppd.
Tampa at Clearwater, ppd.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 1st game, 4 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 2nd game, (Makeup game Aug. 12), TBD
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1st game, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 2nd game, (Makeup game Aug. 12), TBD
Dunedin at Lakeland, 2, 5 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 1st Game, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
