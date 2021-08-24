Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 11:45 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 50 44 .527
Jupiter (Miami) 50 45 .516 ½
Daytona (Cincinnati) 47 50 .490
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 30 64 .326 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 64 29 .688
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 58 35 .624 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 47 44 .516 16
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 41 50 .451 22
Dunedin (Toronto) 43 53 .448 22½
Lakeland (Detroit) 40 56 .417 25½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 8, St. Lucie 2

Lakeland 9, Jupiter 4

Fort Myers 10, Dunedin 5

Clearwater 22, Bradenton 5

Daytona 6, Palm Beach 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

St. Lucie 5, Daytona 3

Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7, 11 innings, 1st Game

Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 0, 2nd Game

Lakeland 12, Dunedin 2

Bradenton at Fort Myers, ppd.

Tampa at Clearwater, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 1st game, 4 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 2nd game, (Makeup game Aug. 12), TBD

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1st game, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 2nd game, (Makeup game Aug. 12), TBD

Dunedin at Lakeland, 2, 5 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 1st Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

