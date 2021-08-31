Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|53
|47
|.530
|1½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|51
|52
|.495
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|31
|69
|.310
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|67
|34
|.663
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|63
|38
|.624
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|50
|49
|.505
|16
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|46
|53
|.465
|20
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|47
|56
|.456
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|43
|60
|.417
|25
___
Jupiter 7, Palm Beach 2
Bradenton 22, Fort Myers 5
Clearwater 6, Tampa 2
Daytona 9, St. Lucie 6
Dunedin 4, Lakeland 3
No games scheduled
Bradenton 19, Tampa 7
Clearwater 5, Lakeland 4
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 7
Dunedin 16, Palm Beach 6
Daytona 9, Fort Myers 1
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
