Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 10:50 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jupiter (Miami) 54 47 .535
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 53 47 .530
Daytona (Cincinnati) 51 52 .495 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 31 69 .310 22½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 67 34 .663
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 63 38 .624 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 50 49 .505 16
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 46 53 .465 20
Dunedin (Toronto) 47 56 .456 21
Lakeland (Detroit) 43 60 .417 25

___

Sunday’s Games

Jupiter 7, Palm Beach 2

Bradenton 22, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 6, Tampa 2

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 6

Dunedin 4, Lakeland 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 19, Tampa 7

Clearwater 5, Lakeland 4

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 7

Dunedin 16, Palm Beach 6

Daytona 9, Fort Myers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

