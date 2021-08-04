Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|53
|26
|.671
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|51
|28
|.646
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|41
|38
|.519
|12
|Stockton (Oakland)
|33
|46
|.418
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|39
|39
|.500
|6
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|34
|45
|.430
|11½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|19
|60
|.241
|26½
___
Lake Elsinore 11, Fresno 3
San Jose 6, Inland Empire 3
Stockton 8, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Modesto 4
No games scheduled
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6
Fresno 8, San Jose 7
Stockton 16, Modesto 15
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
