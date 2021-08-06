On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 12:46 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 54 27 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 52 29 .642 2
Modesto (Seattle) 43 38 .531 11
Stockton (Oakland) 33 48 .407 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 45 34 .570
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 40 40 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 35 45 .438 10½
Visalia (Arizona) 20 61 .247 26

___

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6

Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Modesto 6, Stockton 3

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, ppd.

Fresno 9, San Jose 4

Modesto 8, Stockton 0

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

