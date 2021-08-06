Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|54
|27
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|52
|29
|.642
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|43
|38
|.531
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|33
|48
|.407
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|40
|40
|.500
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|35
|45
|.438
|10½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|20
|61
|.247
|26
Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6
Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 7
San Jose 6, Fresno 5
Modesto 6, Stockton 3
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, ppd.
Fresno 9, San Jose 4
Modesto 8, Stockton 0
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
