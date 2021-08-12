Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|58
|28
|.674
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|55
|31
|.640
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|43
|43
|.500
|15
|Stockton (Oakland)
|36
|50
|.419
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|36
|.571
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|43
|42
|.506
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|37
|48
|.435
|11½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|22
|64
|.256
|27
___
Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 4
San Jose 4, Modesto 0
Fresno 12, Stockton 4
Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3
San Jose 6, Modesto 2
Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 6
Fresno 4, Stockton 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 9, 10 innings
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
