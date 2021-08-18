Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 12:48 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 61 30 .670
San Jose (San Francisco) 56 35 .615 5
Modesto (Seattle) 48 43 .527 13
Stockton (Oakland) 38 53 .418 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 39 .567
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 46 45 .505
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 39 51 .433 12
Visalia (Arizona) 24 67 .264 27½

___

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game

Modesto 5, San Jose 4

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10

Fresno 8, Stockton 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno 2 Visala 0

San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 11, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno at Visala, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at Visala, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti