Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 62 31 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 58 35 .624 4 Modesto (Seattle) 49 43 .533 12½ Stockton (Oakland) 38 54 .413 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 41 .554 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 47 46 .505 4½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 40 52 .435 11 Visalia (Arizona) 25 68 .269 26½

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 8, Fresno 3

San Jose 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton at Modesto, ppd.

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 6

Thursday’s Games

Fresno 10, Visalia 7

San Jose 14, Rancho Cucamonga 13

Modesto 13, Stockton 12

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

