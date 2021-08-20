Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|62
|31
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|58
|35
|.624
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|49
|43
|.533
|12½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|38
|54
|.413
|23½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|41
|.554
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|47
|46
|.505
|4½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|40
|52
|.435
|11
|Visalia (Arizona)
|25
|68
|.269
|26½
___
Visalia 8, Fresno 3
San Jose 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Stockton at Modesto, ppd.
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 6
Fresno 10, Visalia 7
San Jose 14, Rancho Cucamonga 13
Modesto 13, Stockton 12
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
