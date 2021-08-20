Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 1:51 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 62 31 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 58 35 .624 4
Modesto (Seattle) 49 43 .533 12½
Stockton (Oakland) 38 54 .413 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 41 .554
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 47 46 .505
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 40 52 .435 11
Visalia (Arizona) 25 68 .269 26½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 8, Fresno 3

San Jose 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton at Modesto, ppd.

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 6

Thursday’s Games

Fresno 10, Visalia 7

San Jose 14, Rancho Cucamonga 13

Modesto 13, Stockton 12

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

