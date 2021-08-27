Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|63
|36
|.636
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|55
|44
|.556
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|39
|60
|.394
|25
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|54
|44
|.551
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|50
|49
|.505
|4½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|42
|56
|.429
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|28
|71
|.283
|26½
___
Visalia 5, Rancho Cucamonga 2
San Jose 7, Lake Elsinore 0
Modesto 6, Fresno 3
Inland Empire 3, Stockton 1
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4
Modesto 5, Fresno 1
Inland Empire 11, Stockton 9
San Jose 10, Lake Elsinore 3
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.<
