Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 1:38 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 64 35 .646
San Jose (San Francisco) 63 36 .636 1
Modesto (Seattle) 55 44 .556 9
Stockton (Oakland) 39 60 .394 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 54 44 .551
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 50 49 .505
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 42 56 .429 12
Visalia (Arizona) 28 71 .283 26½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 5, Rancho Cucamonga 2

San Jose 7, Lake Elsinore 0

Modesto 6, Fresno 3

Inland Empire 3, Stockton 1

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4

Modesto 5, Fresno 1

Inland Empire 11, Stockton 9

San Jose 10, Lake Elsinore 3

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.<

