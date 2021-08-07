Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Luzardo scheduled to start for Marlins at Rockies

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 3:19 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (47-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-61, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 36-21 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Marlins have gone 20-36 away from home. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .470.

The Rockies won the last meeting 14-2. German Marquez earned his 10th victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Colorado. Sandy Alcantara registered his 10th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 42 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .306 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise